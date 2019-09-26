A group of Mid-Michigan students have impressed some “out of this world” people.
A NASA representative came all the way from Houston to meet students at Ogemaw Heights High School.
Through the program NASA HUNCH, students at the high school made parts for the International Space Station.
Students assembled more than 200 pieces from a blueprint and inspected the piece for accuracy before sending it to NASA.
Once NASA received the part, HUNCH founder Stacey Hale contacted the school to congratulate the students on their excellent work.
On Tuesday Hale visited Ogemaw Heights to meet the students and personally thank them.
The high school said they will be working on another, more complex part this school.
Hale said he wants to come back the spring and have the students sign an assembled device before it goes into space.
