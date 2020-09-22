“Back to School” is anything but normal this year, and students are finding that in addition to pencils, pens and notebooks, they need masks, sanitizer and wipes. While many schools have these supplies, it’s obvious they won’t last all year.
That’s where we come in. WNEM Take 5 to Care, along with the organizations listed below have teamed up for the Project for Protective Education. This supply drive not only is looking for standard supplies, but more importantly they need PPE supplies to help keep classrooms clean and your kids safe.
Currently this supply drive is for schools in Saginaw and Bay counties, and all supplies donated in those counties go to schools in those counties.
Would you rather donate financially? That’s easy enough. The community foundations of Bay and Saginaw counties are handling financial donations, with all monies going to their respective county school districts.
Thank you for being a part of helping keep all our kids safe!
Participating Organizations
BAY COUNTY
Bay Area Community Foundation
Bay County United Way Saginaw ISD
Bay-Arenac ISD
Drop-off Locations
BAY COUNTY
Bay-Arenac ISD Educational Service Center
4228 Two Mile
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
United Way of Bay County
909 Washington Ave #2
Bay City, MI 48708
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY
Saginaw Community Foundation
Saginaw ISD
SAGINAW COUNTY
Birch Run Early College Academic Building: M-F 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
4142 Church St.
Birch Run, MI
Saginaw Intermediate School District (Saginaw ISD): M-F 7am-4:30pm
Transitions Center/Public Entrance (Professional Development Center)
3860 Fashion Square Blvd
Saginaw, MI 48603
Hemlock Administration Building: M-F 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
200 Wilson Street
Hemlock, MI 48626
