A Silver Alert has been issued after a 6-year-old Indiana girl disappeared.
Leila Veney, 6, is missing from New Haven, Indiana, which is about 133 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
She was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Leila is 4’, 50 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings, and black boots.
She may be with Leon Veney, 34, who is 6’9”, 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Leon may be driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the New Jersey license plate C82LRH.
If you have any information on Leila’s whereabouts, call 911 or the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080.
