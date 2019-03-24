Michigan State Police are investigating a missing person case out of the Bay City area.
Police say Linda Skrzypczak has been missing and hasn't been seen by her family in the last nine days.
If anyone has seen or knows of her whereabouts please contact the Michigan State Police at 989-495-5555.
