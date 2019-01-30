More than 100 people were involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up in west Michigan.
Officials were forced to close a 20-mile stretch of I-96 on Jan. 29 after icy conditions and poor visibility caused the incident south of Grand Rapids.
At least eight people were hospitalized, and at least 24 vehicles were involved.
To make matters worse, blowing and drifting snow made it hard for crews to clear the roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.