Police and paramedics responded to a serious crash at the S. Gera and Roedel intersection in Frankenmuth.
The crash was paged out by Saginaw County Central Dispatch at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Police on the scene tell TV5 the motorcyclist, a man in his late 30s, was southbound when a northbound pickup truck turned east and did not yield for the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital and was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the intersection will be closed until further notice.
