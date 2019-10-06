A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after a head-on crash with a pickup truck in Frankenmuth.
At 2:32 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, officers were sent to the M-83 and Roedel intersection for the crash.
When police arrived, officers and witnesses of the crash performed life-saving measures on the motorcyclist until paramedics arrived.
The initial investigation shows the motorcyclist, a 35-year-old from Bay City, was northbound on M-83 and approaching Roedel Road.
Police said a pickup truck, towing farm equipment, was southbound and stopped in the roadway to yield to northbound traffic.
The truck then tried to make a left-hand turn, but during the turn the driver did not see the motorcycle and collided with it.
The motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 64-year-old man from Frankenmuth, was not injured from the crash.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.
Frankenmuth Police were assisted by the Frankenmuth Fire Department, Saginaw County Accident Investigation Team, Saginaw County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Life-Net, and MMR.
