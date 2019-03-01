After 32 years of service, a Michigan State Police Captain is hanging his hat up for his retirement.
But before Capt. Kevin McGaffigan left the MSP First District he signed off one last time.
He thanked all of the personnel he’s worked with, from the troopers to the dispatchers, for everything they have done and will do to keep the public safe.
The First District HQ renamed its conference room to the Capt. Kevin P. McGaffigan Conference Room with a plaque of McGaffigan in his honor.
