46th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet

 

The NAACP’s Freedom Fund banquet will be Sunday, September 22 at the Horizon’s Conference Center in Saginaw.

The reception is at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

TV5’s Meg McLeod will be the Emcee.

If you would like to attend, tickets are still available, just call 989-752-0614.

