The NAACP’s Freedom Fund banquet will be Sunday, September 22 at the Horizon’s Conference Center in Saginaw.
The reception is at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
TV5’s Meg McLeod will be the Emcee.
If you would like to attend, tickets are still available, just call 989-752-0614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.