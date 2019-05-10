Natural Light is looking for an intern to drink beer.
Yup, you read that right.
The beer, nicknamed Natty Light, is looking for a summer intern that will actually get paid to drink beer.
The company posted the position description, which includes product research (yes, it’s what you think it is).
Qualifications also include “just be cool” and basic meme making skills.
Oh, and of course, you have to be 21-years-old.
CLICK HERE to apply before May 19. The internship runs from June 10-August 2.
