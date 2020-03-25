While you’re holed up, and maybe using your kitchen more, here’s something new to try.
Hidden Valley has unveiled it’s new Blazin’ Hot Ranch Dipping Sauce.
The company’s website boasts the new sauce is “So hot it’ll melt your face off in the ranchiest way possible”.
It’s made of buttermilk, habanero pepper, onion and vinegar flavors.
You could try it on chicken wings, tacos, whatever you want.
Blazin’ Hot is the latest in Hidden Valley’s Blasted Creamy Dipping Sauce line, rolled out last year. Others include Zestier Ranch, Bold Buffalo, and Ranch-Dipped Pizza.
Expect to pay about three dollars for a bottle.
