A shooting near Mott Community College left one person dead and another injured.
Officers were sent to Robert T. Longway Boulevard and Franklin Avenue on Aug. 8 at 10:03 p.m.
The two victims were in a vehicle traveling east on Robert T. Longway when two unknown vehicles approached. Handgun and rifle rounds were fired into the vehicle with the victims inside, according to Flint Police.
The suspects fled east on Robert T. Longway. One of the victims, Nyles Benjamin Hopkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, Dyterris Lindsey, was taken to Hurley ER with several gunshot wounds and listed in critical condition.
While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.
Editor’s note: The Mott Community College Department of Public Safety stated in its original alert to students one person and two individuals were injured in this incident. Flint Police, the agency investigating the crime, said there was not a third injured victim, only the deceased victim and the second injured victim.
