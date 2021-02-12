One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Chesaning Township.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for a house fire on Ferden Road on Feb. 12.
Two residents were discovered in the home when deputies arrived. Wilma Haney, 88, was able to get out of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kenneth Haney, 90, was still inside the home. Authorities attempted to get Hanley out, but he died inside the home, the sheriff's office said.
An autopsy is being scheduled to finalize the cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.