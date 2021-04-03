A 24-year-old man from Chesaning has died after the car he was driving left the roadway and rolled over multiple times.
On April 3, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a roll over injury crash to the area of Baldwin Road and Sharon Road in Chesaning Twp. According to police, when deputies arrived, they found the car in a field on the west side of Sharon Road.
The driver lost control in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and the car left the roadway and rolled over multiple times in the field. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Chesaning, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.
The front seat passenger was a 26-year-old woman from St. Charles. According to police, she was transported to an area hospital for treatment of internal injuries.
Two children were in the backseat of the car and were transported to area hospitals for precautionary reasons. According to police, the children appeared to be uninjured.
The crash is still under investigation.
