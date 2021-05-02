A female passenger died, and a male driver was injured in Saginaw County motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon.
On May 2, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a single motorcycle crash in Saginaw County on northbound I-75 north of King Road. There was a female passenger unresponsive lying on the grass reported by callers according to MSP.
The driver of the motorcycle lost control and ran off the side of the road while traveling northbound in the right lane. The driver of the motorcycle was driven by a 55-year-old Cheboygan man and the passenger was a 42-year-old woman from Cheboygan.
The passenger died from a result of injures sustained in the crash after being transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital according to MSP.
Alcohol is not a factor in this crash. The passenger and driver were not wearing helmets according to MSP.
This crash is under investigation and witnesses are being asked to contact the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.