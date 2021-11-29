The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that took the life of an Elkton woman on Monday.
Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call about an injury crash on S. Van Dyke Road near Cooper Road in Marlette Township. Investigators say a 2002 Chevrolet Express Van driven by a 54-year-old Elkton man lost control of the vehicle because of snowy conditions and went into the northbound lane.
The van hit a 2019 Volvo Semi and Trailer going northbound on Van Dyke Road and driven by a 51-year-old Northern Shores man. The van went back to the southbound lane and was hit by a 2015 Lexus being driven by a 76-year-old man from Pigeon.
A 48-year-old Elkton woman who was the passenger in the van was pronounced dead on the scene according to the sheriff’s office.
