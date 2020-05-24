One person is dead, and three others are in critical condition after a shooting in Mt. Morris Township.
Officers from Mt. Morris Township were dispatched to the 4100 block of Minerva St. for reports of a shooting. The shooting happened on Saturday, May 23 at about 11 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said they found that four black males were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said they were all transported to a local hospital.
According to police, one man was pronounced dead in the emergency room, the other three victims are listed in critical condition.
Police said no arrest has been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
