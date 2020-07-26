One person is dead, and three others were injured after a shooting in Flint Township.
On Sunday, July 26 at about 4 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner.
The diner is located at 4462 Corunna Rd.
Police said upon arrival they discovered that four people had been shot while inside the restaurant.
According to police, a 26-year-old Flint man was pronounced dead. A 31-year-old male, a 25-year-old female, and a 26-year-old female were taken to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.
Police said a 25-year-old male suspect fled the scene but was later taken into custody. He is currently lodged at the Genesee County Jail.
Police believe this incident stems from an earlier altercation but the reason behind the shooting is still unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Minto at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245. You can also submit your tips online at www.crimestoppersofflint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.