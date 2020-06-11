One person is dead and another was injured after what police are calling a "near head on collision" in Manistee County.
It happened about 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 on Caberfae Highway (M-55) near Seaman Road in Norman Township.
Thomas Sievert, 67, of Manistee, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Caberfae Highway. A 60-year-old man from Clio was driving westbound.
The two vehicles collided in a near head on collision, Michigan State Police said.
Sievert was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.
The other driver received minor injuries and was treated at Munson of Manistee.
Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
