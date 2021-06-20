A 39-year-old Flint Township man died in a crash at the intersection of Dort and Hemphill according to the Burton Police Department.
At around 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, Burton police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Hemphill and Dort.
A black motorcycle was going south on Dort Highway and a black van was traveling north. The van turned left toward Hemphill and collided with motorcycle.
The motorcycle driver, the 39-year-old Flint Township man, was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No one else was injured in the crash. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in this crash.
