The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of one man in Birch Run Township.
On Oct. 15 about 9:45 a.m. Saginaw County Sheriff Deputies responded to a house fire on S. Block Road in Birch Run Township. There was one person in the house, and he has been identified as 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt.
The cause of the fire and death of Engelhardt is currently under investigation. A 1998 Cadillac Deville that was Engelhardt’s was not found at the scene.
Anyone with information on the location of the car can contact the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-790-5448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.