One dead in house fire, police looking for car that belonged to him
Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of one man in Birch Run Township.

On Oct. 15 about 9:45 a.m. Saginaw County Sheriff Deputies responded to a house fire on S. Block Road in Birch Run Township. There was one person in the house, and he has been identified as 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt.

The cause of the fire and death of Engelhardt is currently under investigation. A 1998 Cadillac Deville that was Engelhardt’s was not found at the scene.

Anyone with information on the location of the car can contact the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-790-5448.

