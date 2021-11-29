Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a Greenbush woman on Sunday just south of Tawas City.
About 10:25 a.m. a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by a 31-year-old man from Hinsdale, IL crossed the centerline after losing control of his car and hit a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 69-year-old Alanson man. A passenger in the Corolla, 27-year-old Denelle Havercroft from Greenbush, died from the injuries she received in the crash according to MSP.
Both drivers and a passenger in the Pacifica were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
