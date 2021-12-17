GENERIC: fire line

Photo By: WNEM

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire that took the life of a 72-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office responded to a home on East Bradford Road in Mt. Haley Township to help the Midland Township Fire Department with a fatal house fire. The 72-year-old man was the only resident.

The fire was called in at 4:33 a.m. on Dec. 17. The fire remains under investigation, but it appears to be accidental according to the sheriff’s office.

