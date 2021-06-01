A Lupton resident died in a Midland County tractor trailer crash on Tuesday according to the Michigan State Police.
MSP Tri-City Post troopers responded Tuesday around 2:40 p.m. to a fatal traffic crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash happened on M-30 near West Curtis Road and caused the highway to be closed for the next few hours.
After a preliminary investigation, the single vehicle crash happened when the 2008 International hauling milk ran off the roadway and rolled over into a ditch according to MSP.
The driver, Daniel Abe Grezesak, 49, from Lupton sustained fatal injuries. The crash is currently under investigation.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Michigan Medical Center EMS, Cole’s Towing, Mike’s Towing and Jerome Township Fire assisted MSP at the scene.
