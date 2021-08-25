The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating a deadly four vehicle traffic crash that happened Wednesday on State Street near Wohfeil Hardware.
Around 4 p.m., Saginaw Township police officer and the Saginaw Township Fire Department responded to the four-vehicle crash. One of the drivers died because of the crash according to police.
Two other drivers received non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The Traffic Crash Investigation Team is currently working on the investigation.
