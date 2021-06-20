The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead in Sanilac Township.
Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday about a one vehicle injury crash in on Applegate Road near Goetze Road. Applegate Fire Department, Sanilac EMS and Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to the scene of the crash.
After an initial investigation, it was determined a 2008 Dodge Ram operated by a 34-year-old woman from Croswell was traveling westbound on Applegate Road and lost control of the truck before it fell in the south ditch according to police.
The woman was transported by Sanilac EMS to McLaren Hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital according to police.
