Multiple people were injured, and one is dead after an overnight crash in Isabella County.
Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln and Weidman roads for reports of a two-car crash.
Deputies said while en-route, responding units were advised that one person had been ejected, and another pinned in a vehicle not breathing. They said four other people sustained injuries as well.
According to deputies, witnesses at the scene said a car was traveling northbound on Lincoln and failed to stop at the stop sign. An SUV traveling crashed into the northbound vehicle.
Deputies said a 17-year old female was driving one of the vehicles. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to deputies, a female was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition. An additional female in the car was also taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.
Deputies said three passengers from the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
