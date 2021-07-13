Southbound I-75 from Pinconning Road to Linwood Road in Bay County has reopened after a crash.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said deputies received a call about a collision near Kawkawlin Township about 8:02 a.m.
A 56-year-old man from Harrison was heading northbound on I-75 near Linwood Road with his 9-year-old grandson in a 2019 Chevy pickup truck when he experienced a medical issue, Cunningham said. The truck crossed the median and a collision occurred with a 2021 Chevy pickup truck that was heading south.
A 77-year-old woman, Beverly Ann Shufflin, died from her injuries at the scene. The other three people involved were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
