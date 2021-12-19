One Indiana man is dead following a deadly crash on East Vermont Street and North Henry Street in Bay City.
On Dec. 19 at 2:31 a.m., officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the DoubleTree Hotel for reports of an altercation between a man and woman in a gray 2014 Hyndai SUV.
When officers arrived, they initiated a traffic stop and began to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle before it fled the scene.
Officers did not engage in a vehicle pursuit and lost sight of the car as it fled northbound on Washington Avenue.
At 2:39 a.m., officers located the vehicle, which had crashed. Investigators believe the car rolled over after striking a maroon 2003 Dodge Caravan.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 22-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 23-year-old Fort Wayne woman, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Occupants of the Dodge Caravan were treated on scene and released.
The investigation on the incident remains open at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 989-892-8571.
