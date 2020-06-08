One person was injured and two people were arrested following a shooting in Gladwin County over the weekend.
It happened about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 in the area of Bard Road and N. Cedar River Road in Sage Township.
Deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office responded to the area for reports of gun shots and yelling.
Deputies located a 1995 green Chevrolet pickup truck that crashed into a ditch on Bard Road, north of N. Cedar River Road, the sheriff's office said.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old Gladwin man, had been shot in his right hip, the sheriff's office said.
The driver was taken to a Midland hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.
During the investigation, two suspects of interest were identified and taken into custody.
They were formally arraigned on Monday and have been identified as 61-year-old Daniel Applebaum, of Gladwin, and 29-year-old Ian Applebaum, of Gladwin.
Danial Applebaum has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, and felony firearm.
Ian Applebaum has been charged with felonious assault and felony firearm.
