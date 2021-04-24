The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
According to Flint police, the individual was injured in a shooting incident and is at a local hospital receiving medical help. The person is in good condition.
The shooting happened near the area of Dort Highway and Court Street.
