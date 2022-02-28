A 51-year-old Saginaw man is dead, and a woman and child have been hospitalized after a Kochville Township crash.
About 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, deputies responded to a head-on injury crash on Tittabawassee Road, west of N. Center Road, involving a silver GMC Acadia and a blue Jeep.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said the Acadia was on fire with the unconscious driver inside. Deputies attempted to wake up the driver and extinguish the flames, but the fire continued to grow, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said. After trying to get the driver out of the vehicle, the vehicle became fully engulfed, the sheriff’s office said.
MMR responded to administer medical attention but the driver, 51-year-old Ruben Maldonado of Saginaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two young children, a 9-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were in the Acadia at the time of the crash but had been removed by bystanders at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
The boy is currently in the ICU but is in stable condition. The girl was treated and released.
The driver of the blue Jeep, a 50-year-old Midland woman, had to be extracted from her vehicle by the Kochville Fire Department, the sheriff’s office said. She was transported to Covenant Hospital before being airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.