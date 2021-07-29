A 53-year-old Chesaning man died in a Shiawassee County crash on Thursday.
On Thursday, July 29 around 7:49 a.m. Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a crash involving a truck that left the road and struck a tree at State Road south of Copas Road. Callers from the scene said the man who was driving was unresponsive.
The driver, 53-year-old Chesaning resident Dennis Lee Sexton Jr., was rushed to the hospital and later died because of his injuries in the crash according to the sheriff’s office.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.