One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Farwell.
Clare County deputies were called to the intersection of Main and Hall at 8 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Deputies said that a silver-colored Ford van, driven by Melissa Dougherty, 27, of Farwell, was northbound on Hall Street when she pulled into the path of another vehicle.
That vehicle was a red Chevrolet Traverse driven by Kimberly Pitt, 32, of Farwell.
Pitt was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unclear.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.