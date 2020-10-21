Two-vehicle crash in Farwell
Source: Clare County Sheriff

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Farwell.

Clare County deputies were called to the intersection of Main and Hall at 8 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Deputies said that a silver-colored Ford van, driven by Melissa Dougherty, 27, of Farwell, was northbound on Hall Street when she pulled into the path of another vehicle.

That vehicle was a red Chevrolet Traverse driven by Kimberly Pitt, 32, of Farwell.

Pitt was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.