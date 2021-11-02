The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal two vehicle crash that took the life of a 75-year-old woman.
The crash was about 9:56 a.m. on Nov. 2 on East Saginaw Road east of North Stark Road in Homer Township. The 75-year-old Midland County woman was driving a 2007 blue Subaru Legacy on East Saginaw Road going westbound when a 2005 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by an 18-year-old Northville man was going eastbound.
The man driving the Jeep crossed the center line and went into the path of the woman driving the Subaru resulting in the crash. The Midland County woman was pronounced dead at the scene according to the sheriff’s office.
The Northville man driving the Jeep was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and the air bags deployed in both vehicles according to the sheriff’s office.
There is no evidence alcohol or drugs were a factor, but the sheriff’s office is waiting for the toxicology report for the results.
