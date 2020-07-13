The Amber Alert for a 1-year-old in Southfield has been canceled.
According to the Center for missing and Exploited Children Jaliyah Ford had been abducted at gunpoint by Jeremy Ford in Southfield.
The two were found safe Monday night and the father was taken into custody.
