The state Department of Environmental Quality has issued one closure and nine advisories for beaches across the state.
Sanford Lake Park in Midland County is closed.
The following beaches have a contamination advisory:
- Crawford Park in Osceola County
- Veterans Memorial Park in Elk Rapids
- Chassell Beach in Houghton County
- Dreamland Camp in Houghton County
- Hancock City Beach in Houghton County
- Sandy Bottom Beach in Houghton County
- Lake Linden Campground Beach in Houghton County
- Hubbell Park in Houghton County
