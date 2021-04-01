Phone users in four Michigan area codes will be required to include an area code in every phone call as part of a new way to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
On April 24, callers in the area codes of 989, 616, 810 and 906 will be required to do ten-digit dialing. Callers who dial on seven digits will still be connected during the permissive dialing period.
The change is in preparation for the activation of a new three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16, 2022. The Federal Communications Commission designated 988 as the abbreviated dialing code to reach the suicide in July 2020.
In order to dial 988 directly to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, any area code that includes the 988 prefixes must transition from seven digit dialing to ten.
"The schedule laid out by the FCC gives customers in the four affected area codes several months to adjust to the new requirement of dialing 10 digits," said Ryan McAnany, acting director of the MPSC's Telecommunications Division. "A smooth transition will help ensure customers stay connected while getting ready for the ultimate enactment of 988 as an easy number for people struggling or contemplating suicide to connect to resources and help in a crisis."
Beginning Oct. 24, 2021, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed.
