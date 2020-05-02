A 10-year-old from Lake Odessa was killed in a fatal crash on Friday, May 1.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were called to a single-vehicle crash on Clinton Trail west of Tasker Rd in Ionia County.
Troopers said during a preliminary investigation they learned that the vehicle was driving west on Clinton Trail when the driver lost control and causing the vehicle to flip several times.
Troopers said a 33-year-old male was driving the vehicle. He was transported to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.
A nine-year-old passenger was transported to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to troopers, speed and alcohol are believed to be factored in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
