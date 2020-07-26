It's been a beautiful weekend across Mid-Michigan and baseball is back! Not just for the MLB, but here locally too.
100 teams ranging in age from 8-18 made their way to parts of Mid-Michigan for the Saginaw Sugar Beets Baseball Tournament.
Corky Thompson says it was time for families to start to get a sense of normalcy while watching the tournament in Hoyt Park in Saginaw.
"Just in general, the camaraderie of the kids, the competition, the emotions, the highs and lows, it's all fun to watch because it's a huge part of their growth and development as they're getting older," Thompson said.
He is the president and CEO of the Saginaw Sugar Beets and says this tournament a great way to showcase different parts of Mid-Michigan, especially with summer weather.
"This shows off what we have in Saginaw and what we have in Bay City, Midland, the entire region,” he said. “Because we're also playing at wickes park in saginaw township, we're playing at 16 different fields right now."
Thompson says even though we're still in the midst of a pandemic, he says families and teams have been excited to get back in the ballpark.
"A lot of compliments on the park,” Thompson said. “There's been a lot of volunteers putting in a lot of time through the last few weeks to get the park in good playing condition and good for families to visit, and the reception has been very good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.