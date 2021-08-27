U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced on Friday $100,000 in federal funds will be used to support local fire departments.
Buena Vista Charter Township Fire Department will receive $66,667 and the Bay City Fire Department will receive $41,318 in federal funding to improve operations and safety for firefighters and personnel. Jerome Township Hall will receive $6,800 for fire prevention and safety.
These federal funds come from the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and Fire Prevention and Safety Grant (FP&S) Program.
“Our firefighters in Saginaw, Bay and Midland counties put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”
“Firefighters in Michigan risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe,” said Senator Peters. “These grants will help ensure first responders in Saginaw, Bay and Midland counties have additional resources to continue safely and effectively protecting their communities.”
The grants help first responders purchase equipment and obtain the training needed to handle fire-related hazards.
