Fieger Law has filed two $100 million lawsuits against the Oxford Community School District and different school employees after the tragic high school shooting from last week.
The suits are filed on behalf of a child who was shot in the neck during the incident and her sister who was next to her when she was shot, the law firm states.
The suit claims the shooting was preventable. Filed in federal court, the lawsuit alleges the counselors, teachers and school administrators have failed the students, therefore, violating the civil rights of those killed and injured, as Geoffrey Fieger stated during a press conference on Thursday.
"Each and every defendant named herein created and increased the dangers then-existing at Oxford High School," the suit states.
Fieger said his law firm will amend the federal lawsuit that was filed to include causes of action which include gross negligence and endangerment of children under the child protection laws of the state of Michigan.
Fieger added he does not believe Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald will issue charges against any individual at the school district.
School officials met with the suspected shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the day before and the morning of the shooting for behavior concerns.
Four students died and six students, as well as a teacher, were injured in the shooting. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office will review the events that led up to the incident on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School.
Ethan Crumbley is facing numerous charges including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.
His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were arrested in a commercial building in Detroit after a manhunt, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. They have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and they are being held on a $500,000 bond. Their son was denied bond.
