The family of a Saginaw man that’s been missing for three weeks has started a new campaign to help find him.
On Friday, as Karl Marker turned 88, his family launched the campaign “10 for Karl,” which encourages people to help search for him.
“We hope that people will join in the search by giving ‘10 for Karl’ – taking action in quantities of 10 to help us find him,” said Marker’s granddaughter Kim Flachs. “For example, we’re asking people to drive 10 miles searching for him, check 10 parking lots for him or his van, print and post 10 flyers about the search, share 10 news articles or social media posts about the search, or spend $10 on gas to search. We know that the more people who engage in these seemingly small actions, the better our chances of finding him.”
Marker was last seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 on hi way to Fashion Square Mall. He was driving a 2011 sand beige metallic GMC Savana van with Michigan license plate number AUY 500.
He also suffers from dementia.
“We’ve done the math, and we know he easily could have traveled at least 600 miles from home,” Flachs said. “If he received any assistance in terms of gas or money, he truly could be just about anywhere at this point, so we are calling on people all over the country to share photos of him and his van and be on the lookout for them, no matter how far from mid-Michigan they may be. You just never know.”
He has gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket.
He’s 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.
You can help their efforts by sharing information on social media with #KarlMarker, #10forKarl and #findgrandpa. You can download a flyer to distribute here.
You can also follow on the Facebook page.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to finding Karl.
