Authorities are asking for your help solving a hit-and-run that killed a Central Michigan University student six years ago.
While walking back to his residence hall at CMU, Ryan Tsatsos was hit by a vehicle on Crawford Road between Billabrail Street and Concourse Drive just after midnight on Nov. 1, 2015.
Police believe the vehicle is a dark metallic blue color. The vehicle possibly has damage to the front passenger side, fender, windshield and hood.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in this case. Anyone with more information on this incident can send an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-422-JAIL or online through the Crime Stoppers website.
