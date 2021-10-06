More than 10 million primary series doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.
The state has also given out more than 207,000 third doses to those immunocompromised and booster doses to eligible individuals. To date, 68.3 percent of Michiganders 16-years and older have gotten at least one dose, bringing the state closer to its 70 percent vaccination rate goal.
"As of today, Michigan has surpassed 10 million doses of hope in the form of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine," Whitmer said. "Thank you to the more than 5.5 million Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and communities safe. Whether it’s completing your first or second dose, or getting your booster or additional dose of the vaccine, I urge all eligible Michiganders to make a plan to get theirs today. The vaccine remains the best way to help us get back to normal and continue our strong economic progress.”
From January to July 2021, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98 percent of COVID-19 cases, 95 percent of hospitalizations and 96 percent of deaths, according to the state of Michigan.
"The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus," said Dr. Natasha Bagasarian, chief medical executive. "With the Delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 continuing to spread across the state, we urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Those who are eligible for a third dose due to being immunocompromised or a booster dose according to CDC guidance are urged to make an appointment with their health care provider or visit their local pharmacy to maintain and increase that level of protection."
Michiganders 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The find a vaccination site near you, click here.
Anyone with a moderate to severely compromised immune system is recommended to receive an additional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose at least 28 days after their second dose from the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
