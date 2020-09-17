11 more large houses in East Lansing have been ordered to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.
A total of 39 homes in the city are under a mandatory quarantine. Two homes were taken off the previous list after further investigation, according to the Ingham County Health Department.
The quarantined properties include 25 fraternity and sorority houses and 14 large rental houses.
“The current situation deeply concerns me for the MSU and East Lansing communities,” said Health officer Linda Vail. “Beyond that, our inability to contain this extremely high level of transmission will adversely impact other communities, services and businesses in the county. Ingham County has the highest COVID-19 risk in the entire state of Michigan. We are truly in a crisis situation, especially in East Lansing. We must do all we can to contain the outbreak.”
People who live in the houses are told not to leave their house unless getting medical help and no one who lives outside the houses can enter unless providing an essential service.
Violation of the emergency order is a misdemeanor punishable by 6 months in jail and or a fine of up to $200.
The new emergency order allows houses to be added to the mandatory quarantine list as needed.
The city of East Lansing has experienced a 315 percent increase in total case count since September 1. Vail said the increase is mostly to do with outbreaks in the MSU community.
There are 252 cases per million in Ingham County, putting over the threshold for "very high risk."
Monday, 30 large homes in East Lansing were ordered to quarantine after they were listed as a possible COVID-19 exposure site. Of the 30, 23 were fraternity or sorority houses and seven were large rental homes.
