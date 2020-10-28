The Genesee County Jail is reporting 11 inmates with positive COVID cases.
Undersheriff Mike Tocarchick told TV5 all inmates that have tested positive are currently housed in “negative rooms”. These rooms move air directly outside of the building, instead of circulating it inside.
All inmates that come into the jail are put in quarantine, away from other inmates, for 14 days, if they don’t show symptoms.
If those inmates test positive, they are then moved into negative rooms.
