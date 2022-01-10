Kylanjol Nicole Wilhelm
Source: Flint Police

The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Kylanjol Nicole Wilhelm was last seen on Nov. 14 in the 2100 block of Kentucky Avenue in Flint. She was wearing a gray sweat suit.

Kylanjol is described as 5’6”, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kylanjol’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer Frye at the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6824 or call 911.

