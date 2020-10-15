No one was hurt after a pair of girls allegedly threw rocks from a train overpass, hitting a vehicle below.
A Fenton-area man was driving on northbound US-23 near Lee Road in Green Oak Township on Oct. 13 at 5:45 p.m. when a rock crashed into his windshield.
Green Oak Police say the rock didn’t go into the vehicle, but glass did.
Investigators say the driver was able to describe the girls to a Michigan State Police trooper who happened to be in the same location, and the trooper was able to find two-12-year-olds in the area.
Green Oak Police say one of the girls admitted to dropping the rock about 20-25 feet, and onto the vehicle below.
Both girls were interviewed and released to their parents. A report is being submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review.
Police tell TV5 there have been similar incidents from the overpass in the past.
