13 residents at a Mid-Michigan nursing home lost their lives to COVID-19.
Maple Wood Manor, a long-term care facility in Clio said 13 of their residents have died due to the coronavirus.
Executives from the facility said 23 residents currently have the virus with 11 of the hospitalized and another 23 team members have also tested positive.
“We are heartbroken at our losses and praying fervently for those who are ill,” executives said. “But, more than anything, we are determined to ensure the best possible care for our residents, staff and families. Our amazing team of caregivers has risen to the occasion and is doing its utmost to protect and care for our residents and one another.”
